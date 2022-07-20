Dog Truly Is Man’s Best Friend After Saving Life At Tahoe National Forest

People are comparing a Border Collie to a real-life Lassie after leading a search-and-rescue team to his injured owner, who had fallen 70 feet off of a ridge in Tahoe National Forest.

Proving it's true what they say, dog's are man's best friend.

Photo by: Ronan Furuta on unsplash Photo by: Ronan Furuta on unsplash loading...

This week, the 53-year old man and his Border Collie, Saul, were out camping in in the forest when the man fell 70 feet off a ridge, breaking multiple ribs and his hip, according to a Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue (NCSSAR) Facebook Post.

CalFire reportedly received an initial call about the injured camper and contacted the NCSSAR team for assistance. 25 search and rescue volunteers were sent out to help find the man in the Tahoe National Forest.

The team was able to locate him within their first day of searching, but gave most of the credit to Saul.

NCSSAR wrote on Facebook, "True credit goes to the subject's K9 Border Collie that ran through the forest approximately 200 yards and in true 'LASSIE' fusion to flag down two searchers and led them back to the subject."

Photo by: Sheila Swayze on Unsplash Photo by: Sheila Swayze on Unsplash loading...

Once these rescuers, led of course by Saul, reached the man they were able to carefully transport him out of the forest. The man, and Saul, were taken to the hospital via an air ambulance for treatment. The two have since been reunited in good health.

During their one day apart, Saul was reportedly treated to a delicious dinner for being a Good Boy, according to NCSSAR, and spent the night at a local animal shelter.

Keep scrolling for pictures on Facebook of Saul and see how adorable this four-legged hero is! But first, we have to use this as a teaching moment.

If you're going to go on a hike, please be careful and plan ahead. Dogs like Saul won't always be there to rescue you. Here are some tips for hiking.

Photo by: Manny Becerra on unsplash Photo by: Manny Becerra on unsplash loading...

Hiking Safety Tips Before you head off on your hike, let's go over a few tips to help keep you safe. It's best to be overprepared than underprepared, especially when it comes to your safety.

Photo by: Stephen Leonardi on Unsplash Photo by: Stephen Leonardi on Unsplash loading...

Dogs are truly amazing. See more about Saul below!

It's important to follow those tips because we know Idahoans love hiking. There are a lot of places around to do it.

Idaho Named One Of Best Hiking States In The Country After previously being unmentioned as one of the top hiking states in America, Idaho has climbed (pun intended) the list and now cracks the Top 15!

It's not alone, either. Many of the surrounding states have made the list, as well. So, if you're living in Boise or the Treasure Valley you never have to travel far to find some of the best hiking in the country, even if you want to escape the state.

Here are the Top 12 States For Hiking In The Country. Get your best trail boots on, and let's check out the list.

Idaho Gives 2022 for Take Me Home Dog Rescue!