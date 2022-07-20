Dog Truly Is Man’s Best Friend After Saving Life At Tahoe National Forest
People are comparing a Border Collie to a real-life Lassie after leading a search-and-rescue team to his injured owner, who had fallen 70 feet off of a ridge in Tahoe National Forest.
Proving it's true what they say, dog's are man's best friend.
This week, the 53-year old man and his Border Collie, Saul, were out camping in in the forest when the man fell 70 feet off a ridge, breaking multiple ribs and his hip, according to a Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue (NCSSAR) Facebook Post.
CalFire reportedly received an initial call about the injured camper and contacted the NCSSAR team for assistance. 25 search and rescue volunteers were sent out to help find the man in the Tahoe National Forest.
The team was able to locate him within their first day of searching, but gave most of the credit to Saul.
NCSSAR wrote on Facebook, "True credit goes to the subject's K9 Border Collie that ran through the forest approximately 200 yards and in true 'LASSIE' fusion to flag down two searchers and led them back to the subject."
Once these rescuers, led of course by Saul, reached the man they were able to carefully transport him out of the forest. The man, and Saul, were taken to the hospital via an air ambulance for treatment. The two have since been reunited in good health.
During their one day apart, Saul was reportedly treated to a delicious dinner for being a Good Boy, according to NCSSAR, and spent the night at a local animal shelter.
If you're going to go on a hike, please be careful and plan ahead. Dogs like Saul won't always be there to rescue you. Here are some tips for hiking.
Hiking Safety Tips
It's important to follow those tips because we know Idahoans love hiking. There are a lot of places around to do it.