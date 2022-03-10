Is Idaho Rude? How We Rank Among Nearby States

Lifestyle magazine Best Life released a list of all 50 states ranked from the nicest to the rudest and while the gem state didn't get the top spot, the top 10 isn't great. Our neighboring states scored far kinder than we did.

So how did they come up with the list? It was pretty involved actually. Best Life looked at indicators from other surveys, such as those for rudest cities and drivers, unfriendliness and impolite behavior trends and reports of issues with customer service employees. They then compared their populations to the total state population to calculate the percentage of the state that's rude.

Next, Best Life "pulled data from Insurify to get the percentage of rude drivers in each state (because road rage isn't a good look on anyone). Another layer was they factored in how unfriendly each state is based on a Big 7 Travel survey that polled 2.5 million social media followers." Lastly they looked at LivePerson, a company that offers live chat services for over 500 brands. They were able to pin point the states where the customer service reps around the country were cussed at the most. They placed all of that data through all of those separate indicators into a custom algorithm to determine each state's Rudeness Score. Through all of this Best Life really did their homework to come up with this list.

According to Moneywise, "Idaho ranks second-worst in the nation for rude drivers — Insurify says they run through stop signs almost 30% more frequently than the national average." Lets take a closer look at our own gem state and then we will look into how our neighboring states did. Finally just for fun, I provide which state scored #1 rudest in the country - here's a hint, it isn't THAT surprising. Also for fun what state scored the least rude, or the kindest in the U.S.

