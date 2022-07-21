Miranda Lambert Has “Best Summer Ever” in Utah, Wyoming, and Montana

Utah, Wyoming, Montana... Miranda Lambert is absolutely loving what she says is her “best Summer ever” before she kicks off more shows starting on July 28th in Stateline, NV.

We’re talking hiking, camping, sightseeing, boating, and checking out local restaurants and bars... Miranda Lambert has been living it up traveling to the Arches National Park, Moab, Strawberry Bay Campground in Utah, and even the Grand Tetons in Wyoming.

On her Instagram you’ll find pictures of her and her friends/family/team having the Summer of their lives just enjoying the simple things, quality time with each other in the good ole’ outdoors.

I’m not sure if there are other bands traveling with Miranda or not, but recently Carly Pearce was spotted in some of these same places as she was traveling through with Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion for their shows in Montana and Nevada, too — their show will be coming to the Boise area on July 27.

It’s really fun seeing all these country stars coming to our neck of the woods!

Keep scrolling for other tour dates and MORE concerts coming to Boise — including everything you need to know about the Kenny Chesney & Carly Pearce concert next week 👇

JULY 28, 2022 | STATELINE, NV

JULY 29-31, 2022 | SWEET HOME, OR

JULY 30, 2022 | GEORGE, WA

AUGUST 5, 2022 | DETROIT LAKES, MN

AUGUST 7, 2022 | CHICAGO, IL

VELVET RODEO | THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

Recent Kenny Chesney Setlist Setlist from Kenny Chesney's show at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on July 16th.

The Ultimate Tailgate Prep List Boise Needs for Kenny Chesney With an opus of country mega-hits like Beer in Mexico, She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy, You & Tequila, and Out Last Night, Chesney's Here & Now tour is drawing huge crowds and spurring next-level tailgating.

And Boise, we're up! It's time to take our trucks by the tail and party on the parking lot black top like it's 1999.

How To Win Kenny Chesney Tickets This Week Here's how you can win tickets to see Kenny Chesney at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa July 27th on LIVE with Cort and Ryan this week.

More Country Concerts Coming to Boise This Year 👇 With so many amazing country artists scheduled to perform and various venues around town we are having a hard time choosing.