What would it take for the most famous of celebrities to look at you with envy? What would it be like to have a power couple like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Beil be jealous of you? Reportedly, celebrities want very badly to be a part of a particular club located less than seven hours from Boise. There are just two things that keep these Hollywood elites away: commitment and money.

Big Sky, Montana, is home to the world's only private ski and golf club. The Yellowstone Club is the definition of exclusivity and luxury. Its membership consists of overly wealthy business leaders, founders of household name tech companies, as well as heirs and heiresses. They say that many of Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars can't afford the private club because to be a member, you either pay an exorbitant amount for a single membership or buy real estate from the club.

The owners, Discovery Land Company, are no strangers to exclusive properties or celebrities. They are the same company that developed Gozzer Ranch in Couer'd Alene, a community that boasts celebrity homes owned by Tom Hanks, Wayne Gretzky, and more. They developed properties in Silicon Valley, Scottsdale, Arizona, The Bahamas, Hawaii, and plenty of other locations that are far too expensive for even some wealthy people to afford.

The Yellowstone Club's appeal is that you never need a lift ticket, you never carry your skis, and you're always treated like the most important person in the world. If you have a membership, you might very well be one of the most important people in the world.

These Celebrities Are Members Of The Yellowstone Club While some celebrities will never be able to afford the Yellowstone Club, these celebrities are said to be members.

To buy into the Yellowstone Club, you'll have to purchase one of their custom homes or condominiums. They don't list prices for the two-bedroom condos, which is the cheapest way in, but according to Zillow, the estimated cost would be somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.7 million dollars, but most reports suggest that it is much higher.

In addition to your condo, you'll have access to the club and its amenities, including the ski resort, spa, golf club, movie theater, clubhouse, and much more. The fact sheet on the property's website hasn't been updated since 2015 when the annual dues were $36,000 per year after your $300,000 deposit. Your association fees are an additional $10,000 per year, and your sub-association fees could run you an additional $26,000 annually.

See Inside The World Famous Yellowstone Club So, what's all the hype about? Why do celebrities love the Yellowstone Club? Just look at these pictures!

