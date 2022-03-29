Which Idaho County is the Best One to Retire In?

Retirement. Isn’t that the dream?

I feel like most of us work our whole lives with the goal of being able to retire someday; and finding out where you’re going to retire is an important (and often daunting) thing to do.

Deciding where you’d like to retire and spend the rest of your life is a big decision to make, especially when considering the main factors often have to do with family, health, and usually (increasingly) your finances.

Well, fortunately for us, 24/7 Wall St., created a list of the best counties to retire in, and Idaho's Valley County is on the list!

According to 24/7 Wall St., “Baby Boomers — people born from 1946 to 1964 — started turning 65 in 2011 and are today entering retirement in unprecedented numbers. According to the National Institute on Aging, this generation is retiring at a rate of 10,000 people per day. By 2030, 20% of the U.S. pop will be comprised of elderly Americans, climbing from 15% in 2015.”

Basically, there are a lot more people entering into retirement than ever before, and they’re all looking for the best places to go. Well, what did 24/7 Wall St. have to say about Valley County here in Idaho?

With a population of 10,104, and ages 65 and over rate of 24.6%, and a median home value of $256,000 … they placed Valley County as number 12 on their list. They also factored in that monthly expenses for a “family of 2” is about $3,917.56

