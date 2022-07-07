Two Music Festivals Happening in the Boise Area This Saturday!

We have recently heard numerous complaints from locals that there aren’t any Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festivals in the Boise area.

And we have to say – we definitely agree with them.

This is certainly a genre of music that many of us would love to see more of in the Treasure Valley.

This is why we were shocked and ecstatic to learn that there are two random music festivals happening this upcoming weekend!

While these aren’t giant festivals that last for multiple days in a row, we’d say that it’s certainly a nice place to start.

Especially because these are both super close, and one of them is actually free.

So get your dancing shoes and pashminas ready…

Because we are about to get turnt up this weekend.

1. Synths in the Park

This is a FREE SHOW, taking place in Meridian.

When?

July 9 at 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, at the Julius Kleiner Park.

Address:

1900 N Records Way

Meridian, Idaho

What type of music?

Hosted by the Synth Society, it will feature six different artists.

Their types of music include: techno, house, ambient, industrial/techno, electronic rock and a DJ set.

To view the lineup, click here.

2. BVSS CVMP

This is a one day overnight car camping event in Mountain Home.

It will include 8 hours of music, 10 different vendors, 5 food/alcohol/beverage vendors, attractions and more.

When?

July 9 at 4:00 pm through July 10 at 2:00 pm, at Captain Harry’s Oasis.

Address:

10395 W Kodiak Drive

Mountain Home, Idaho

What type of music?

This event will feature 8 different artists, all within the realm of electronic dance music.

The lineup includes: Champagne Drip, with special guests Luzcid / Sully, and the local support of Weird Science, Doctor Chubs, Flowstate, Sautra and Thndr.

For more information, click here.

