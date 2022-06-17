There’s not much else in the entire world that we love more than attending concerts.

And we’re not just saying that because we work for a radio station – from the very first show we ever attended to the most recent, there’s something almost magical about concerts.

You’re surrounded by people you love and strangers alike, and you’re all there for the same purpose:

To enjoy music that makes you feel alive.

It’s one of the beautiful wonders of the human experience, and it brings such a feeling of euphoria that’s unlike anything else.

Now, one of the reasons why we love living in the Boise area so much, is there’s no shortage of concerts.

Shows from just about every type of music genre come to our Treasure Valley – there’s something for everyone.

However, there are some artists that have either never come to Idaho, or they haven’t come in many years, and we would like for that to change…

And sooner rather than later.

So listed below are 15 music artists we would love to see in the Boise area – each of them with their own unique style.

And maybe if we manifest this into the universe, it just might come to fruition?

You heard it here first.

15 Music Artists We Would Love to See in Boise... But Like, Now. These people have either never been in Boise, or it's been forever since they've came... Either way, why don't we change that?

Rain or Sun, These Concerts Are Coming To Idaho's Favorite Venue We're beyond excited for these summer concerts!

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2022 In 2021, we slowly saw the return of live music to the Treasure Valley. 2022 promises to be even bigger. Click the link of each act to be taken to the venue's website for more information about times and tickets.