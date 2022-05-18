The Fourth of July may be more than a month away, but locals would be smart to start planning out their holiday as soon as possible, instead of waiting any longer.

We take this holiday very seriously here in Idaho, and if you’re planning on traveling to any of these destinations, it may already be too late.

Cabins and Airbnb's fill up ridiculously fast, and many of them are probably already booked.

So, which Idaho towns have the best Independence Day celebrations?

Whether you’re looking for a rowdy party, a country/western celebration, a family friendly outing or simply a beautiful fireworks show, Idaho seems to have it all.

Listed below are 8 towns that have some of the absolute best and most unique 4th of July celebrations.

There’s truly something for everyone.

Most Popular Destinations in Idaho for the 4th of July Holiday Nothing says "Idaho" quite like parades, rodeos, outdoor activities, homemade cooking and a giant fireworks show.

10 Unique Things That Shock People After Moving to Boise Boise seems so normal to those of us who have lived here forever... For everyone else? Not so much.

The People Have Spoken: The Best Drive-In's in the Boise Area According to locals, these are the absolute best, "must try" drive-ins in the Treasure Valley.