Is Idaho’s Most Expensive Condo Worth Its $7.5 Million Price Tag?

There are dozens of beautiful luxury homes on the market in Idaho, but they’re not all “single-family” mansions. Some are jaw-dropping condos.

If you’ve browsed through some of the luxury property listings we’ve shared in the past, you’ll notice that quite a few of them sit on massive acreage. We can only assume that if you have the money to afford a home like that, you’d have no problem hiring a landscaping company to keep up with lawn maintenance.

At the same time, we’re sure there are some wealthy home buyers that want nothing to do with that sort of upkeep and that’s why a condo like the one we’re about to show you may be appealing!

As of September 26, 2022, the property we’re talking about is currently the most expensive condo for sale in Idaho. Located at 4757 S Arrow Point Drive, Unit 106 is a 3,796 square foot home with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The asking price for this spectacular waterfront condo? $7,500,000.

With a price tag like that, you’d think the listing agent would have a lot to say about the property, but the listing is pretty brief. We know that it has 10’ ceilings, one-touch climate and lighting control, and premium hardwood/tile/designer carpet flooring depending on which room you’re in. We also know that the gourmet kitchen has Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. The floor plan shows that there’s a wine cellar, but you don’t see any photos of it. The future buyers of the 13-year-old condo will get their own dock/boat slip.

We also know that it’s located inside the Lakeshore Lodge at Gozzer Ranch. If you’re scratching your head wondering why that name sounds familiar, that’s because it’s not the first time we’ve written about the luxury community. Located in Harrison, about a 30-minute drive from Downtown Coeur d’Alene, the exclusive ranch has become a vacation destination for celebrities.

According to Page Six, Alex Rodriguez spent his birthday there with Justin & Hailey Bieber, Mark Wahlberg and Reese Witherspoon. Some of the New York Jets were enjoying the very end of their off-season at the resort around the same time. The Kardashians have spent time there more than once. During happier times, Kim and Kaney rented a $1.85 million cabin at the ranch for their family vacation. In 2021, more of the Kardashian-Jenner family tagged along and stayed at the home that Wayne Gretsky owns in the community. Even Harry Styles spent some downtime golfing there.

So, if you’re hoping to bump elbows with the stars? It might be worth it, but we’ll let you judge for yourself after seeing the photos. It’s tough to match up which bedrooms and bathrooms are which from the pixelated floor plan we found, but we tried our best!

