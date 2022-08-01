Idaho continues to attract every type of celebrity known to man. We've reported that Justin Bieber, Usher, and Mark Wahlberg have enjoyed their summer vacations in Idaho. It isn't unusual to hear reports of NFL great Tom Brady vacationing in Montana during his time off from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, Idaho has attracted not just a quarterback but almost an entire offensive unit to the Gem State.

The Gozzer Ranch in Harrison, Idaho, hosted NFL quarterback Zach Wilson and seven New York Jets teammates just days before training camp, reported ESPN.

Mr. Wilson played college football at BYU before being selected as the number two overall pick in the NFL Draft last year. The ranch is so famous that Justin Bieber, Wayne Gretzky, and Sean Payton were seen by the players who spent considerable time in Idaho. Mr. Bieber has been spending a lot of time in the Gem State recently. You can see how he and his family love Idaho.

ESPN revealed the list of Jets who made the trip, including playing basketball and pickleball, hanging out with Wayne Gretzky, and, yes, working on their NFL skills. "Quarterback Joe Flacco, wide receivers Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and tight ends CJ Uzomah and Trevon Wesco." (Who knew that the Great One lived in Idaho and has a giant waterside at house?)

You can see how much the players loved their time in Idaho courtesy of Zach Wilson's Instagram.