Make Time to Add Idaho’s Most Fun Restaurant to Your Bucket List

When it comes to what makes a restaurant "fun" everyone has a different opinion. After an extensive search of all the restaurants in Idaho, one publication has pinpointed a certain restaurant as the "most fun."

In your opinion, what makes for a fun restaurant? Dozens of TVs playing all the biggest match-ups in football? A super competitive trivia night? Live music? A gut-busting eating challenge? A meal that comes out in flames? (We're looking at you, Barbacoa.)

There are plenty of restaurants like that in Downtown Boise and its surrounding communities that offer fun like that, but none of them earned Idaho's top spot on Eat This, Not That's list titled "These Are the Most Fun Restaurants in Your State." According to their list, the most fun restaurant in the Gem State can be found in seven hours from Boise in Coeur d'Alene.

Taphouse Unchained is Idaho's Most Fun Restaurant

Eat This, Not That chose Taphouse Unchained, a "bike bar" located a short two-minute walk from the famous Coeur d'Alene Resort. When we say "bike bar" we don't mean one of those annoying pedal-powered contraptions that regularly slow down traffic in Downtown Boise. We mean a bar totally decked out in bicycle-inspired decor.

Facebook/Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained Facebook/Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained loading...

The decor just makes sense for its location on Sherman Avenue. It's a short ride to the North Idaho Centennial Trail that stretches 23 miles from the Idaho/Washington state line to Higgins Point, just east of the city.

Facebook/Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained Facebook/Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained loading...

The restaurant is owned and operated by the resort and opened in 2015. A year later, they were named North Idaho's Best Pub by Spokane's Inlander. From visiting their Facebook page to checking out video of the shenanigans that happen during Monday Night football at Taphouse Unchained, you can tell they really pride themselves on fun and games!

Facebook/Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained Facebook/Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained loading...

With the resort involved, we're not surprised that the menu looks absolutely killer. From typical pub food like burgers and pizza, to more creative dishes like Chef Tim's Huckleberry Ribs and Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese, there are plenty of things to help you refuel after your bike ride or a day at the beach.

Facebook/Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained Facebook/Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained loading...

If you love craft beer, Taphouse Unchained is worth stopping at just to browse their bottle room. The coolers are filled with over 250 labels of beer. Once you narrow down your favorites, you can create a six-pack to go.

Facebook/Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained Facebook/Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained loading...

The decor is cool. The food is good. The beer selection is pretty unparalleled, but the real reason that Taphouse Unchained got named the "most fun" restaurant in Idaho is their famous "Margarita Bike." When you order a Bike-A-Rita, the staff invites you to jump on their stationary blender bike and pedal until your 25 oz double shot Mi Campo Margarita is as blended as you'd like it!

Facebook/Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained Facebook/Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained loading...

Let's be honest, that tequila tastes even better when you know how hard you worked for it! During the summer months, you can take the fruits of your labor out to the patio along Sherman Avenue and cool down as you people watch.

Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained Coeur d'Alene Taphouse Unchained loading...

Does Boise Have More Fun Options?

Taphouse Unchained definitely looks like its bucket list worthy, but with gas at sky-high prices, you might not be willing to make the seven-hour trip to check it out. We understand and quite frankly, we believe that there's a strong challenger for "Idaho's Most Fun Restaurant" right here in Boise.

Facebook/Western Proper Facebook/Western Proper loading...

While the food can be a little pricy, Western Proper on Idaho Street is big on fun! Their parlour offers three lanes of skeeball, four-person air hockey, Pacman, Atari pong, boxing and a photobooth. But the real reason we believe that Boise's own Western Proper needs to be in the conversation for a "most fun" superlative is their four mini-bowling lanes!

Facebook/Western Proper Facebook/Western Proper loading...

