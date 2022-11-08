Make Date Night Extra Special At These Boise Restaurants

Since my wife and I started dating, date nights were something that became a priority for us. Our date nights are a little easier to have than most, and that's because we don't have children. Each week we do try to get out and have some real one-on-one time with no distractions.

Why are date nights so important?

According to ourrelationship.com "Couples who build date nights into their relationships experience better communication, greater affection and gratitude for the other, and a desire to spend more time together. Date night provides a welcome entertainment so couples can return to focusing on important issues without distractions. The date night experience indicates that the partners are taking the relationship seriously and willing to invest in it."

When it comes to our date nights we are always looking to try something new, especially since we are still discovering new restaurants there's nothing better than getting recommendations from the locals!

I also posted this question in a local Boise Reddit thread and got some really good responses. I'm looking forward to trying a lot of these businesses, especially the ones that aren't in Boise. We haven't explored too much outside of Boise so this will be a good list for us.

attachment-Date night Reddit loading...

If you and your significant other haven't had a chance to go on a date night in a while, I really hope you can find some time to make it happen.

I believe that there's something for everyone on this list, so check out these honorable mentions before we get to the top 10:

Best Date Night Restaurants In Boise According to you, these are the Best Date Night Restaurants in Boise and the Treasure Valley!

Top 10 Best Sandwiches In Boise I asked and you answered. Here are the top sandwiches places according to you our listeners.