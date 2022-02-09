Valentine’s Day – you either love it or can’t stand it. A lot of people feel it’s a holiday that’s built on meaningless gifts, cards, and balloons. That may be true to some but it can also be difficult to think of gifts or date ideas that haven’t been done or wind up in the trash a week later. So, I did some digging because like you, I’m trying to come up with a solid Valentine’s Day gift and I found the ultimate way for you and your Valentine to celebrate. What you need is an experience and something that makes you feel good. It’s all-encompassing too because not only will you be creating memories together; you’ll be filling up on delicious food. We’re talking about cooking lessons!

I can hear some of my buddies groaning now but hear us out: people love food and people love people who can cook good food just as much! You cannot lose with this gift idea.

We did some digging and found some upcoming cooking classes that you and your special someone can experience together during this season of love.

