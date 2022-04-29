Once Beloved Boise Area Halloween Attraction is Up for Sale

For 17 years, this property was home to a one of a kind, only in Idaho corn maze. When they announced that 2020 would be their final season, fans were pretty shocked.

And that could be because the announcement came long before the words COVID-19, restrictions or labor shortages became part of every day conversation. Linder Farms, once the official corn maze of the Boise State Broncos, announced via social media on March 5, 2020 that their upcoming 17th season would be its last. After an outpouring of kind comments and well wishes, the owners addressed questions about the future of the property the following day. In a second Facebook post they said

"Some are asking what the future holds for the property. The answer is not yet determined. We have decided to make this our final season primarily because it is time for our lives to go in a different direction."

Shortly after the season concluded, fans learned that the farm would become Guardians Academy, a skills-based trade and outdoor academy. When the news broke, KTVB reported that the academy would lease the land from the family who owned Linder Farms with an option to buy it after five years. The farm still hosted a small fall festival and pumpkin patch in the fall.

We're not sure what fell through, but Guardians Academy is no more. They shared the following message on their website while announcing the academy would close on January 28, 2022

We have been truly blessed and fortunate to have had this time with all of you, with your children and with our incredible educators. We are grateful for the opportunity to have been able to plant the seeds of a new and different model of education here in the Treasure Valley. We are grateful for your faith in what we do and for your bravery to try something new. We hope that you will continue forward and not only ignite the embers within your children but those around you as well! Thank you for everything.

And now? The property is for sale. We had a gut feeling that something was up when Facebook notified us that the Feist family would be liquidating their equipment commercial kitchen supplies, tractors and more on April 29. Four days later, they announced that the property at 7165 S Linder Rd in Meridian is for sale. Public records indicate the Feists have owned the property since 2001.

The sale includes a 6,179 square foot, 7 bedroom, 6 bathroom home and the iconic, three level, 7,776 square foot red barn. It sits on 14.72 acres. The listing states that the a future land map of Kuna shows mixed use/development potential. The asking price is $3.6 million.

