See the Surprising Last Meals of Idaho’s 5 Most Notorious Murderers

Idaho is far from the only state that allows the use of capital punishment for certain inmates, however after July 1, 2026, Idaho will stand alone when it comes to one aspect of the death penalty.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Idaho is one of 27 states that can sentence someone to the death penalty. The fact that it exists in the Gem State is hardly unique, though beginning July 1, 2026, Idaho will become the only state in the country that uses the firing squad as its primary form of execution.

The Idaho legislature started working on legislation to bring back the firing squad as a form of execution back in 2023. That original bill passed and would allow the firing squad to be used IF the state wasn’t able to obtain the drugs necessary for lethal injection.

However, after the failed execution of Thomas Creech in 2024, lawmakers worked on a new bill that would make the firing squad the primary form of execution. It passed and Governor Little signed it into law. The delay between his signature and the law going into effect is meant to give the prison officials time to complete renovations to the death chamber.

There are currently nine inmates on death row in Idaho, with the possibility of Bryan Kohberger being added to that list should he be found guilty of killing four University of Idaho students after his trial this August.

Eight of the prisoners are men being housed at the maximum security prison in Kuna. Idaho’s never executed a woman, however, there is one on death row. Robin Row is being housed at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center.

