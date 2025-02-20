Stunning Idaho Lake Named One of the Best Ice Fishing Spots in USA

🐟 An Idaho lake is on the list along with lakes in Montana, Colorado and California

🐟 Known for its summer recreation, this Idaho lake is a draw for winter activities like snowmobiling and ice fishing

🐟 Fishing enthusiasts may catch Yellow Perch or Rainbow Trout during the winter

Even when Tamarack was a half finished, basically deserted ghost town we still loved staying on the property. The Lodge at Osprey Meadows was gorgeous, the staff (Tam Fam) was extremely kind and there was a ton to do…even if the drive-in gave off this eerie ghost town vibe.

We stayed in the “Hot Toddy” cottage for our honeymoon back in 2018 and that stay came with a surprising perk. We knew the pool and hot tub at the lodge were amazing from when we stayed there during Huckleberry Jam, but we had no idea that (at the time) when you booked a Tamarack Resort-managed room or cottage, you got a Tamarack Passport that gave you scenic lift rides, access to free disc golf and free rentals of cruiser bikes, kayaks, beach chairs and fishing poles.

With all that access, we spent a lot of time on Lake Cascade and we were drawn back to Tamarack, choosing to stay there rather than Downtown McCall during Winter Carnival the next year.

We’ll never forget making the drive over the bridge to Tamarack and seeing people snowmobiling on Lake Cascade. Turns out the lake is just as popular in the winter as it is in the summer…and not just for snowmobilers!

Idaho Lake Makes Impressive List of Top 10 Ice Fishing Destinations in America

According to an article from Fishing Booker, a resource for both seasoned and new fishing enthusiasts, Lake Cascade is one of the very best places for ice fishing in the United States! They put Lake Cascade at #8 on their list, giving the area high praise for the natural Idaho scenery surrounding the lake.

So once you bundle up, drop your bobber down a hole in the ice, what sort of fish can you catch during Idaho’s bitter cold months? Fishing Booker says Yellow Perch and Rainbow Trout will likely be part of your catch. They say it’s not totally out of the question to catch a Coho Salmon or Kokanee while ice fishing.

Ice fishing on a lake in Norway at sunset. mariannehoy loading...

Of course, part of their purpose is to help anglers book a trip around fishing so they recommended staying in Donnelly or Cascade and checking out the local small businesses and restaurants in the mountain towns.

We also recommend staying at Tamarack if you can! They host an incredibly fun karaoke night on Fridays at Seven Devils Taphouse. After enjoying enough liquid courage from their pour your own pint wall, we even got up and belted out Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer.”

What Other Lakes Ended Up on the Top 10 Ice Fishing Destinations in America?

#10 Lake Oahe, North Dakota/South Dakota

#9 Caples Lake, California

#8 Lake Cascade, Idaho

#7 Fort Peck Lake, Montana

#6 Presque Isle Bay, Pennsylvania

#5 Rhinelander, Wisconsin

#4 Saginaw Bay, Michigan

#3 Eleven Mile Reservoir, Colorado

#2 Moosehead Lake, Maine

#1 Bemidji, Minnesota

