Journey’s Freedom Tour Will Rock Boise in 2023

If you thought the concerts that came through the Treasure Valley were awesome in 2022, just wait until 2023!

We’d like to think this major concert announcement has been nearly three years in the making! We say that because this band originally announced that they’d be coming back to Boise in 2020 in October of 2019.

Unfortunately, the pandemic had other plans. They ultimately canceled their tour about nine days before it was scheduled to start. Rather than postpone it, they canceled it to make sure that their fans got their money back during what became a financially unstable time for many.

Flash forward to 2022? They’re back on the road and back with their first new album (Freedom) in eleven years!

Journey In Concert - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Journey just announced that they are extending their Freedom Tour which kicked off in Pittsburgh in February 2022. The new leg of the tour includes a stop in Boise! Journey, along with very special guests Toto, are coming to ExtraMile Arena on Thursday, April 13!

This is a show that you absolutely do not want to miss! Here’s the 411.

Show: Journey with Toto

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Where: ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Ln, Boise

Tickets: Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 21 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster, in-person at the ExtraMile Arena Box Office or over the phone (208) 426-1766. There will be a fan presale on Thursday, October 20 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. If you’d like the password, make sure to sign-up for our newsletter!

KEEP READING: Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2022 In 2021, we slowly saw the return of live music to the Treasure Valley. 2022 promises to be even bigger. Click the link of each act to be taken to the venue's website for more information about times and tickets.

10 Incredible Artists That Could Sell Out Boise State's Albertsons Stadium in 2023 It's been three long years since Garth Brooks sold out two nights on "The Blue" at Albertsons Stadium. We have no intel that the university is planning to host another concert in 2023, but thought it would be fun to play a game of "What If!"