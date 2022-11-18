Important Christmas Shipping Deadlines Every Idahoan Needs To Know About

There’s no place like home for the holidays. But for many of us? “Home” may mean the town we were raised in and it’s nowhere close to Boise.

If that sounds like you, we get it. This author was born and raised in a part of Northeast Ohio that routinely makes it on lists like the “50 Worst American Cities to Live In” or “Poorest Cities in the United States.” I’m well aware of how native Idahoans feel about transplants, but can you blame me for wanting to get out as soon as I had the opportunity to become a financially independent adult? (That job opportunity just happened to be in Boise.)

We still go back to that part of the country for the holidays. We’ve learned over the years that there’s nothing worse than trying to cram a week’s worth of clothes and gifts for everyone in the extended family into one suitcase. It’s far more efficient to ship those gifts to your final destination ahead of your arrival. Or, you know, just send the gifts directly to your recipients.

If you wait too long to do that, shipping costs to get your gifts to where they need to be by Christmas Eve may end up costing considerably more than the gift itself. Being aware of these important shipping deadlines to get your gifts from Idaho to wherever they need to be can certainly help keep your holidays within budget!

Here’s a look at the shipping cutoffs for the United States Postal Service, UPS and FedEx in 2022.

Important Shipping Dates for Idaho in 2022 Shipping gifts across the country this year? These are dates you want to be aware of!

