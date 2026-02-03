When you’re decluttering closets, basements or attics, you’ll eventually find some sort of box that you haven’t touched in years. Maybe it’s been taped shut since the last time you moved five years ago. You know it doesn’t contain important documents like your birth certificate, social security card or marriage license. That’s exactly why you’re tempted to just throw the whole thing away and be done with it.

You know that if you sort through the contents, you’ll probably talk yourself into keeping something you don’t need. It’d certainly be easier just to toss the box in the dumpster, but chances are they aren’t just full of old paperwork or random cables you’re sure you’ll find a use for one day.

There’s a chance those boxes are hiding laptops you haven’t powered on for nearly a decade, forgotten cell phones, ancient iPods and gadgets full of corroded batteries. While they may be useless to you now, most Idaho communities do NOT want you to toss them straight into the trash.

Electronics, batteries and other household items can contain materials that are dangerous when crushed up in a landfill. Some are more likely to cause a fire than you’d think. In fact, in late January 2026, Boise Fire had to respond to a garbage truck’s load on fire in a parking lot after a lithium-ion battery inside a discarded vape sparked a blaze. The vape shouldn’t have been in the trash in the first place.

Other items contain chemicals or metals that have no business making their way into the ground or our water supply.

Does that mean you’re stuck with this clutter forever? No. Dropping off these hazardous materials at regular collection sites could lead to fines. However, many municipalities, agencies and waste management companies offer specialized drop-off areas where they will be recycled responsibly.

So before you tape that box up and haul it to a dumpster, it’s worth knowing what actually shouldn’t be tossed in the trash in Idaho. Below are 15 everyday items Idaho communities tell you that you should never put in your regular garbage.