Idahoans Are Being Forced Out of Idaho, But Where Will They Go?

Let’s face it: Idaho may not be the best option for Idahoans anymore.

The population is rapidly growing, and the prices for houses and rentals are absolutely astronomical, with no signs of slowing down.

As a result, many citizens are struggling to afford the rising cost of living and it leaves them wondering: how much longer will they be able to stay in the Treasure Valley?

I’ll admit, I’ve even been thinking the exact same thing.

My family is from Idaho – I grew up in Kuna, I went to Boise State and I’ve lived in the Treasure Valley for 20+ years, yet purchasing a home in this market is unfortunately out of the question.

Instead, I’m forced to pay over $10,000 a year in rent, which is money that instantly goes down the drain.

And if these prices keep rising, what am I supposed to do?

What are any of us supposed to do?

If we can’t live here… where should we go?

There are numerous statistics showing where locals have moved to in the past, when they left Idaho.

But those seemed a little outdated to us, because these days, people are moving more out of necessity than anything else.

So we wanted to know where Idahoans are considering moving, if they had to leave Idaho, and why they’re wanting to move there… And we have to admit, they’ve got some great points and ideas.

As much as we love living in Idaho, there may come a time when it’s just simply not possible anymore.

