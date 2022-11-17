So many people are new to Idaho, and if that's you, welcome home! When I came here, I wanted to make sure that I understood what being an Idahoan meant. I came here to be a part of the Idaho lifestyle, not to bring the lifestyle I left behind to Idaho. Years later, I've seen more of Idaho than some people who have lived here their entire lives! To truly call yourself a resident, there are places that you need to visit first. Let's create a checklist of places, and before you can get the keys to your new home, you'll need to show that you have visited these places.

Oh, and before we get started, there's one thing you need to do: Change your license plate. This seems pretty basic, but how many people in your neighborhood or your work parking lot are still rocking their California, Texas, or Utah plates?

Also, most new residents are moving to the Treasure or Magic Valleys, so let's not make anyone drive to Coeur d'Alene. That's pretty much Washington, anyway.

You're Not A Real Idaho Resident Until You've Been To These 6 Places

