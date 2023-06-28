Breathtaking Shoshone Falls After Dark Is Back To Light Up The Summer

The majesty of the waterfalls has become known as the Niagra of the West. The thrill of seeing nature paired with bright lights choreographed to upbeat, dynamic music. Shoshone Falls After Dark has become a must-see Idaho tradition each Spring, and this year a second round of the experience will allow even more Idahoans to see it firsthand. This is possible because, unlike in previous years, the water flows over the falls will be increasing throughout the month.

Southern Idaho Tourism announced today that the Spring event will make a first-ever Summer appearance. Choreographed by Midnight Production Studios to music mixed by DJ Eric Rhodes, the show happens rain or shine. You'll want to get your tickets early because each show typically sells out.

This summer's dates are July 5th to 9th and July 12th to 16th. Each show lasts about 20 minutes. 30-minute time slots are given to watch the show at specific times: 9:50pm, 10:20pm, and 10:50pm. The passes are given per car, not per person, and prices range between $25-$35 depending on the size of your vehicle. You can bring your food, but there will be food vendors on site, and your dog is welcome to come with you as long as they are on a leash.

While they charge per car and not per person, you can't see the show from your car; you have to go to the railing and overlook the platform.

They will not be adding more dates for 2023, so if you want to experience what is truly one of the most unique to Idaho things you can see this summer, make sure to plan.

Six Absolutely Stunning Photos from Shoshone Falls After Dark