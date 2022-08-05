Idaho Men Arrested For Stealing $3 – Could You Be Next?

You shouldn't steal. First of all, it's illegal and you'll go to jail, which sucks. Second, the person you're stealing from (most likely) worked hard for that money. Finally, we're going to mention jail again, because it's really not somewhere you want to be forced to hang out for months on end.

But that didn't stop these two Idaho crooks from stealing barely enough money to afford extra guac.

We travel to Pocatello. The day is July 19th. A soda shop employee calls the police, saying their store has been robbed. After reviewing surveillance footage, cops easily spotted the two perps in question clearly stealing a tip jar on the counter after distracting the employee momentarily.

Here's the kicker. Inside that stolen tip jar? A whopping $3. These crooks must've fallen on really hard times.

One of the alleged criminals is facing up to 10 years in prison and $50,000 in fines, with the other could face up to 20 years and $100,000 in fines. Not a great way to spend three dollars if you ask us.

Remember kids, even if you only steal $3, it's still quite illegal, and could result in you facing fines and/or time in the clink.

