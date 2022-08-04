Idaho Scammers got MILLIONS, Now Arrested and Charged

Scams are EVERYWHERE and it seems like no matter how careful anyone is, it is far to easy to become the victim of a scam. I recently was scammed out of just over $2000 from a fraud company pretending to be an airline. When I googled this airline company I clicked on the first phone number that popped up in search never thinking that it wasn't the real number. The woman posed as the airline, asked all the right questions and my radar never went off or detected any red flags until it was too late. Too late as in going to the airport and realizing that my son and I were not actually on the flight.

I am a pretty careful person but it is hard to trust people when there are so many scams in the world. A major multi million dollar scam from 2018 just got 4 Idahoans arrested and charged. This time the scam had to do with cell phones.

KIVITV reports, "A federal jury in Idaho convicted five people for their roles in participating in a $41 million counterfeit cellphone scheme in 2018. The scheme involved selling counterfeit cellphones and cellphone accessories on Amazon and eBay, in which the products were misrepresented as new and genuine products for Apple and Samsung devices, according to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, these five defendants were convicted of 24 counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit trademarked goods, wire fraud, mail fraud and trafficking in counterfeit goods."

Be careful because so much of the time unfortunately scammers don't get caught and even if they do it is not until years later when so much damage has already been done. Scroll below for other local scams and see how to protect yourself and your loved ones.

7 Devastating Scams Idaho Seniors Need to Be Aware Of

The Best Ways Idahoans Can Protect Themselves from Tax Scammers Tax season is about to wrap up and it's an opportune time for scammers to take advantage. Here's how you can protect yourself with tips from Meridan Police Department and red flags to watch out for from the IRS.

Boise Home Posing as “For Rent” Is a Scam, Spread the Word

Beware! Don't Fall Victim to this Popular Home Rental Scam As rental scams become more frequent throughout the Treasure Valley, a local resident tells his own story in an effort to warn others.