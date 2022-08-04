These Restaurants Have The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwiches In & Around Boise!

When it comes to crafting the spiciest chicken sandwiches around, these local restaurants kick it up a notch!

Agendas? There aren't any.

Biases? Probably. But because these chicken aficionados stand to gain little more than the glory of voicing their spicy opinion in a local Facebook food forum, we're cool with it.

The next time you're hankerin' for a chicken sammy that's hotter than the hinges on the gates of Hell, heed advice from Boise Food Finds!

These Are The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwiches In & Around Boise

...According to Boise Food Finds Facebook

TAPHOUSE

The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich at the Yardhouse is the best if you want spicy. [It's] so thick and so flavorful.—Kimberly

Off The Grid-L (food truck)

It's a food truck, but [it's] seriously the best chicken 'sammich' ever.—Tiffany

Sid's Garage +5 likes

Crave Kitchen & Bar

Best chicken sandwich in Boise, although not spicy, is at Crave Kitchen & Bar.—Jeremy They might make it spicy if someone asked...since they make things fresh.—Christine

Tupelo Honey +3 likes

State Street Kitchen & Drinkery

I cannot stress this enough...State Street Kitchen & Drinkery.—Kelsey

Rudy's Pub & Grill

Rudy's in Meridian!—Jessica Jessica, [I] second this. The Wing-Style Chicken Sandwich is amazing.—Dennis

Jacksons Food Stores & Chevron Gas Station in Nampa

Don't judge a spicy chicken sandwich by a gas station cover. This is some of the best f***ing chicken in the Valley. Told the wife it was from a fancy restaurant downtown. I didn't tell her it was from the gas station until after she devoured it. The added bonus is now we have a cheap but great at-home date night meal.—The Chicken Connoisseur

Bittercreek Alehouse

The Crispy Cayenne Chicken at Bittercreek is always primetime.—Jose

The Banks Café

It's a drive, but the chicken 'sammy' at the Banks Café is fantastic.—Mike

Eureka!

I love the one at Eureka! I CRAVE that sandwich. The slaw on it is excellent. Upgrade to get the truffle fries on the side.—Chelsie

