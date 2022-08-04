These Restaurants Have The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwiches In & Around Boise!
When it comes to crafting the spiciest chicken sandwiches around, these local restaurants kick it up a notch!
Agendas? There aren't any.
Biases? Probably. But because these chicken aficionados stand to gain little more than the glory of voicing their spicy opinion in a local Facebook food forum, we're cool with it.
The next time you're hankerin' for a chicken sammy that's hotter than the hinges on the gates of Hell, heed advice from Boise Food Finds!
The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich at the Yardhouse is the best if you want spicy. [It's] so thick and so flavorful.—Kimberly
Off The Grid-L (food truck)
It's a food truck, but [it's] seriously the best chicken 'sammich' ever.—Tiffany
Sid's Garage +5 likes
Best chicken sandwich in Boise, although not spicy, is at Crave Kitchen & Bar.—Jeremy
They might make it spicy if someone asked...since they make things fresh.—Christine
Tupelo Honey +3 likes
State Street Kitchen & Drinkery
I cannot stress this enough...State Street Kitchen & Drinkery.—Kelsey
Rudy's in Meridian!—Jessica
Jessica, [I] second this. The Wing-Style Chicken Sandwich is amazing.—Dennis
Jacksons Food Stores & Chevron Gas Station in Nampa
Don't judge a spicy chicken sandwich by a gas station cover. This is some of the best f***ing chicken in the Valley. Told the wife it was from a fancy restaurant downtown. I didn't tell her it was from the gas station until after she devoured it. The added bonus is now we have a cheap but great at-home date night meal.—The Chicken Connoisseur
The Crispy Cayenne Chicken at Bittercreek is always primetime.—Jose
It's a drive, but the chicken 'sammy' at the Banks Café is fantastic.—Mike
I love the one at Eureka! I CRAVE that sandwich. The slaw on it is excellent. Upgrade to get the truffle fries on the side.—Chelsie