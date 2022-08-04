These Restaurants Have The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwiches In &#038; Around Boise!

These Restaurants Have The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwiches In & Around Boise!

Photo by Kristi Johnson on Unsplash

When it comes to crafting the spiciest chicken sandwiches around, these local restaurants kick it up a notch!

Photo by Haseeb Jamil on Unsplash
loading...

Agendas? There aren't any.

Biases? Probably. But because these chicken aficionados stand to gain little more than the glory of voicing their spicy opinion in a local Facebook food forum, we're cool with it.

The next time you're hankerin' for a chicken sammy that's hotter than the hinges on the gates of Hell, heed advice from Boise Food Finds!

 

These Are The Best Spicy Chicken Sandwiches In & Around Boise

...According to Boise Food Finds Facebook

TAPHOUSE

The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich at the Yardhouse is the best if you want spicy. [It's] so thick and so flavorful.—Kimberly

 

Unsplash
loading...

 

Off The Grid-L (food truck)

It's a food truck, but [it's] seriously the best chicken 'sammich' ever.—Tiffany

 

Unsplash
loading...

 

Sid's Garage +5 likes

 

Unsplash
loading...

 

Crave Kitchen & Bar

Best chicken sandwich in Boise, although not spicy, is at Crave Kitchen & Bar.—Jeremy

They might make it spicy if someone asked...since they make things fresh.—Christine

 

Unsplash
loading...

 

Tupelo Honey +3 likes

 

 

 

State Street Kitchen & Drinkery

I cannot stress this enough...State Street Kitchen & Drinkery.—Kelsey

 

Unsplash
loading...

 

Rudy's Pub & Grill

Rudy's in Meridian!—Jessica

Jessica, [I] second this. The Wing-Style Chicken Sandwich is amazing.—Dennis

 

Unsplash
loading...

 

Jacksons Food Stores & Chevron Gas Station in Nampa

Don't judge a spicy chicken sandwich by a gas station cover. This is some of the best f***ing chicken in the Valley. Told the wife it was from a fancy restaurant downtown. I didn't tell her it was from the gas station until after she devoured it. The added bonus is now we have a cheap but great at-home date night meal.—The Chicken Connoisseur

 

 

Bittercreek Alehouse

The Crispy Cayenne Chicken at Bittercreek is always primetime.—Jose

 

Unsplash
loading...

 

The Banks Café

It's a drive, but the chicken 'sammy' at the Banks Café is fantastic.—Mike

 

Unsplash
loading...

 

Eureka!

I love the one at Eureka! I CRAVE that sandwich. The slaw on it is excellent. Upgrade to get the truffle fries on the side.—Chelsie

 

 

According to Locals: 34 of the BEST Treasure Valley Food Trucks

The people of the Treasure Valley love delicious food and they love convenience. Combine those two things? Pure magic.

Report Says This Is 'The Best Seafood Restaurant In Idaho'

A report from 247Tempo.com named the best seafood restaurant in Idaho and it's right here in Boise. Do you agree with this pick or should it have been one of these honorable mentions?

Top Three Food Challenges in the Treasure Valley

Do you have what it takes to attempt one of these rigorous food challenges in the Treasure Valley? Many have tried, few have succeeded.
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Business, Entertainment, Holidays, Local News, On-Air, Outdoors, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top