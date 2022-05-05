Idaho Can’t Stop Talking About This Chainsaw on TV [Video]

When it comes to politics, these days, everyone has an opinion! It doesn't matter where you go or who you talk to anymore, it seems that you can't survive a conversation without being asked about or poked at for: politics.

So, with "Primary Season" upon us, here in Idaho and beyond, people are talking about politics even more than usual.

Brad Little, Idaho's incumbent candidate for Governor of the State of Idaho is seeking re-election and it's a contested battle. Most notably, Idaho's Lieutenant Governor, Janice, is running a heated, targeted campaign for the office, herself.

How does Brad Little stack up against other Governors in the west and nationwide?

America's Most Popular Governors An entire survey was put together asking registered voters in each state to vote whether they approve or disapprove of their governor's performance. How do you think Brad Little and the State of Idaho stacked up nationally?

Were you surprised by these results?

Well, of all of the things to talk about when it comes to Brad Little--who would have thought it would be a chainsaw. Idahoans are getting VOCAL.

Do you think that this chainsaw could be the biggest political "controversy" in Idaho history!? Throwback to when Obama wore that tan suit--right?

Check out the commercial for yourself, below:

Gov. Little to Invest $50 Million For Idahoan’s Mental Health

Janice McGeachin Campaigns for Idaho Governor Idaho's Conservative Liuetenant Governor Janice McGeachin tours the state of Idaho battling the Libs.