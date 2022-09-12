How Upcoming Stadium Concert Could Change Entertainment In Boise Forever

Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced a world tour that spans three continents, 16 countries, and 35 shows. There are 14 US dates on the tour and two in Canada, including Vancouver. The 14 cities on the tour are Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, Tampa, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, and Boise.

Does Boise seem a little out of place on that list? The largest city on this list is Chicago, whose metropolitan area has 8.9 million people. The smallest town on the list, outside of Boise, is Nashville, whose metro area is 1.2 million people. Boise is 462,000 people, less than half the size of Nashville.

Seattle does not have a stop on this tour, but Vancouver, Canada, is just 2 1/2 hours from Seattle. So, where will the draw for this concert be outside of Boise? Will the Treasure Valley come out in droves for this show? While Boise is used to driving to Portland or Salt Lake for a big show, will Portland and Salt Lake come to Boise?

The answers to those questions may change the landscape of Treasure Valley concerts forever. Renting Albertson's Stadium is far and away cheaper to rent than Seattle's Lumen Field, which holds 72,000 people for special events. Portland doesn't have a venue of that size. The closest thing they have is Providence Park, where minor league baseball and soccer teams play, The stadium only holds 25,000 people, so Albertson's Stadium has yet another advantage.

If the Luke Combs concert sells out fast, it could change how concert promoters view Boise and how stadium concerts are booked in the Pacific Northwest. Instead of being skipped by Taylor Swift, U2, and the Rolling Stones, Boise may be in line to host some of the biggest grossing tours of 2023 and beyond.

