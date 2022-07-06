Guydaho: 6 Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Guy Fieri Needs To Try In Idaho

I am a big Guy Fieri fan. He has the greatest job in the world. He gets to travel not just the country--but the world--to try all the best food around. Not bad livin'.

Whenever I travel, I like to try to eat at restaurants he at at on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in that city. Now that I'm in Boise, that's no different. One of the first things I did after moving here was Google where Guy has eaten in Idaho and what he had.

All of the info was pretty hard to track down. But I was able to get it. Turns out, Guy is no stranger to our lovely state. He's checkout Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives from Boise to Coeur d'Alene.

Here are the restaurants Guy Fieri has already checked out on Triple D on the Food Network. Then, we can dive into where I'd send him in Idaho.

Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Idaho With Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Guy Fieri is no stranger to Idaho. The California native has made several stops in the Gem State. Let's check out where he's been.

Now that we've seen where he's been, it's time to talk about what's next. As a self-described foodie, I've tried to eat at some of the most popular restaurants in the Treasure Valley since I moved here.

I've gone to 8th Street in downtown Boise, I've gone to Caldwell, Meridian, and all the cities in the Treasure Valley. I've even started going further, seeing what's available in Twin Falls and Coeur d'Alene. Bottom line is...there are a lot of restaurants around that Guy would enjoy. That's why for today, I'm changing Idaho's name. It's not longer Idaho, it's now...Guydaho. And Guydaho's capital is Flavortown.

Not every great food joint is necessarily up Guy's alley, however. I want to find restaurants that are diners, drive-ins, or dives. It's important to stay true to the show. We can't just suggest a restaurant because it won a Michelin award.

So, after doing my homework and studying Guy Fieri's tastes and his adventures on Triple D, I've put a list together of six restaurants in Idaho he simply must check out. This is his state after all. This is Guydaho.

Here are the five restaurants I would tell Guy he needs to come visit here in our beautiful state. Some are in Boise, others you may have to travel a bit for. All of them are worth the miles. Let's get in the Camaro and roll out!

Guydaho: Six Idaho Restaurants Guy Fieri Needs To Try Guy Fieri has been to Idaho a few times, making stops in Boise, Meridian, and Coeur d'Alene. In case you skimmed over it, you can read more about where he's visited above, along with pictures and descriptions.

Here are six places I would recommend to Guy if he were to come back to Idaho, which he totally should. He lives in Northern California, it's not that far away! Just a couple of hours.

In honor of him coming back to our beloved state, we will even temporarily change out name to: Guydaho. How could you turn that offer down?

One thing I know about Guy is he is not a fan of eggs. So, when making picks it's important to keep in mind that an omlette is not going to be the way to his heart.

If you ran into Guy and he asked for some suggestions in Boise or the Treasure Valley, where would you tell him to go? Would it be a diner? A drive-in? Or perhaps a dive?

I hope he does come back to Idaho soon. It's close to California so it's not a horrible trip. There are a lot of places around that he would really dig. Would be great for Boise, and the state of Idaho, to get some positive recognition and shown for the fun, loving people we are. I'm a big fan of Triple D, and have it on all the time. Could truly watch it all day.

In fact, I look up to what Guy does so much, I tried my own hand at it. For a while, I had a web series, Campus Chowdown, where I'd go to local eateries on campus and try their eating competitions...and once even did it as Guy.

Let's get Guy back to Boise! Or Idaho. Coeur d'Alene, Meridian, Twin Falls, Caldwell, or wherever works. I'm not picky. It would be great to get Idaho back on the Triple D Map.

If you didn't like any of my ideas, my feelings aren't hurt. There are several other options Guy should consider when he's ready to come back to Idaho. Here are some alternative options to what I suggested earlier.

What did we miss? If you were in control, where in Idaho would you send Guy? Comment or send me a Tweet @CortFreeman.

For more on the places I'd like to send Guy and where he's been in Idaho, check out the videos below!