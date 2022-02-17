Is SLC The Perfect, Fun Filled Spring Break For Idaho Families?

Spring Break is just over a month away. Boise area schools will be out during the week of March 21st, and that means it's time to start planning your vacation. With COVID cases seemingly on the decline, many Treasure Valley families will take to the roads and travel.

So, where will you go? One destination, Salt Lake City, is surprisingly affordable and has all kinds of things to entertain the kids. From an aquarium and zoo to a giant children's museum and other interactive indoor activities, everyone will have a great time and return to the hotel, completely exhausted!

YouTube/Visit Salt Lake YouTube/Visit Salt Lake loading...

Salt Lake may not sound sexy like Disneyland or Orlando, but the number of things to do will keep you occupied during a two or three-day stay. Hotel prices for the week of Spring Break are also pretty good, with most rooms with enough space for a family of four of them below $150 per night. Some of those even come with two two-day Connect Passes that will get you two of you into many of the city's family attractions for free.

YouTube/Visit Salt Lake YouTube/Visit Salt Lake loading...

The Salt Lake Connect Pass is something you can buy in 1, 2, or 3-day increments. They cost between $33 and $66 each, but they will get you into 16 different attractions for no additional cost. Those attractions include the Discovery Gateway Children's Museum, Museum of Natural Curiosity, Natural History Museum, Thanksgiving Point Museum of Ancient Life, The Leonardo, Utah's Hogle Zoo, Utah Olympic Park, and many more.

Lagoon's Nine Thrilling Roller Coasters Ranked Worst to First The Treasure Valley doesn't have its own amusement park, but a weekend trip to Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah is totally doable over a weekend! Here are the nine coasters waiting for you when you arrive! (By the way, we use the word "worst" loosely. There's really no such thing as a bad coaster.)

Family Fun in the Treasure Valley from A-Z One of the greatest parts about living in Boise is there's never a shortage of things to do with the family! Here's a great A to Z guide of things to check out.