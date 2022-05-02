2022: Eric Church Came Back to Idaho for His Gather Again Tour!

Here's everything that happened at the Eric Church concert this weekend at the ExtraMile Arena in Boise.

All I can say is wow. This concert was absolutely insane.

You can really tell Eric Church loves Idaho, and he shared multiple times throughout the night how incredibly grateful and excited he was to be back.

He also opened up about how rough the last couple of years have been, and how for a while there, he thought he might not be able to come see us again. But thankfully, things have opened up, and he was able to begin his Gather Again Tour.

Again, you can genuinely tell that he is just such a great dude, and he was so grateful to be with us here in Idaho at the ExtraMile Arena once again :)

While I was at the concert, I tried my best to capture some photos for y’all!

Parker Kane | Eric Church | ExtraMile Arena Parker Kane | Eric Church | ExtraMile Arena loading...

Everything from Eric Church entering the arena, to performing some of his most popular or most moving songs, to signing boots and engaging with the audience — I tried to capture it all!

Keep scrolling for a bunch of photos from the event :)

Eric Church Came Back to Idaho for His Gather Again Tour!

