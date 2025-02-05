How Expensive Are Eggs Now? We Checked 15 Popular Idaho Supermarkets

🐔 Most Idaho Egg Prices Are Below the National Average

🐔 Millions of Chickens Have Been Euthanized to Stop Spread of H5N1

🐔 Bird Flu Detected in Both Birds and Cows in Idaho Since Outbreak Began

When we volunteered to make cookies for a party last weekend, deep down we were hoping that the eggs in our fridge weren’t past their use by date. Whether you’re making chocolate chip cookies or serving up omelets, right now a trip to Idaho grocery stores is not egg-citing!

Trading Economics has been tracking the average price of a dozen eggs across America since May 2012. Within the last calendar year, the cheapest eggs prices fell was $1.54 in May before steadily climbing throughout most of 2024.

During the holiday season, when many people were cooking and baking dishes that called for eggs, the lowest average was $3.83 per dozen the week of December 13 before skyrocketing to an all time high of $7.09 by the end of January.

There’s no shortage of comments on social media saying “BuT tHe EgGs WeRe SuPpOsEd tO bE ChEaPer,” meant to be a dig at the new administration. While campaigning, President Trump promised to drop grocery prices as soon took office.

Truth is, no matter who’s in charge, fixing egg prices in the United States isn’t an easy task right now.

Why Have Eggs Gotten So Expensive?

Photo by natasha t on Unsplash Photo by natasha t on Unsplash loading...

While inflation certainly plays a role in higher egg prices, the larger factor at play is an outbreak of H5N1, better known as bird flu, that started in 2022. The disease is highly contagious and Nerdwallet explains that for this reason, when an outbreak is detected in a flock of egg-laying hens, the farmers have to kill the entire flock to keep it from spreading.

It’s a classic example of “supply and demand” that you learned in economics class. The fewer hens laying eggs, the smaller the supply available to stores, the higher the prices. The New York Post reports that more than 145 million birds have been euthanized as a result of the outbreak. Most of them were egg-laying chickens.

Any H5N1 Cases in Idaho?

Nation Faces Turkey Shortage Ahead Of Thanksgiving Holiday Nathan Howard, Getty Images loading...

According to the HPAI Detections map on the USDA’s website, since the outbreak began one commercial flock, 58 backyard flocks and a total of 13,787 birds have been affected in Idaho.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture reveals that the disease can also infect cattle, causing cows to lose their appetite, produce less milk or thickened milk and suffer from fevers. They currently list a total of four cattle facilities quarantined in Idaho: one in Canyon County, one in Franklin County and two in Owyhee County.

Egg Prices at Idaho Grocery Stores

According to their respective apps on February 4, 2025, this is how much a dozen large eggs costs at these stores across Idaho.

Albertsons/Safeway

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images loading...

Boise (909 E Parkcenter): $6.99

Idaho Falls (1705 W Broadway): $6.99

Coeur d'Alene (220 Ironwood): $7.99

Twin Falls (1121 Addison Ave E): $6.99

Lewiston (1024 21st St): $3.49

Fred Meyer/Smith's

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

Boise (3527 Federal Way): $7.49

Idaho Falls (1555 Northgate Mile): $7.49

Coeur d'Alene (560 W Kathleen): $7.49

Twin Falls (1913 Addison Ave E): $6.49

Walmart

Business Signage Bruce Bennett, Getty Images loading...

Boise (8300 W Overland Rd): $2.68

Idaho Falls (500 S Utah Ave): $5.46

Post Falls (6405 W Pointe Parkway): $5.98

Twin Falls (252 Cheney Dr W): $5.72

Moscow (2470 W Pullman Rd): $5.98

Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market Inc. Mario Tama, Getty Images loading...

Boise (401 S Broadway): $4.99

