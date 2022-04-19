Don’t miss these major Boise events happening the rest of this month!
Hey, don't sleep on April — it ain't over yet!
April has been an absolutely jam-packed month for the Boise area. There's been an unreal amount of events, everything from Easter activities of all kinds, concerts, hockey games, musicals, horse expos, gun shows, comic cons and more ... but there's more :)
Here are the major local events going on now through the end of April.
- The Grove Plaza
- April 16, 23, 30
Event Description: "2022 will be our 28th Season in Downtown Boise! Every Saturday, you can meet the producers themselves and feel confident you are buying a product made in Idaho, from a local who knows the product they sell. We are open from mid-April to mid-December, and are proud to provide locals and tourists alike the chance to eat fresh, shop small, and experience dynamic Downtown Boise."
- Ford Idaho Center
- April 22-23
Event Description: "Every event begins with pyrotechnics, explosions, and flames. Then the excitement really begins when the Top 35 bull riders in the world compete against the fiercest bucking bulls on the planet, providing two hours of thrills, with guaranteed heart pounding adrenaline and the edge-of-your-seat excitement."
- Indian Creek Plaza
- April 23
Event Description: "Whether it’s hiking, camping, grilling, fishing, or hunting you’ll find everything you need for your next adventure. Come and check out the best gear, guides, and grub in Idaho. Then, crack open a cold one and listen to live music."
- The Morrison Center
- April 26
Event Description: "Come join the sisterhood! Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain, and much more."
- ExtraMile Arena
- April 29
Hey this is what we're all about at WOW Country! Eric Church is coming to Boise and it's gonna be an absolute blast! He's taking his "Gather Again Tour" through the entire country, and he'll only be here in Idaho on this one night, so make sure you grab tickets! We'll see you at the concert ;)
Bert Kreischer—The Berty Boy Relapse Tour
- Morrison Center
- April 30
Bert Kreischer’s "The Berty Boy Relapse Tour" is coming to Boise! This adult comedy show will give you sone enormous belly laughs!
