Yes, Boise Could Break a 124 Year Old Cold Weather Record This Week

There’s an old adage that “records are meant to be broken.” This is one we rather not break, but it’s inevitable.

Yes, we know that we live in Idaho. Yes, we know that it snows in March. And in April. And occasionally in May. But for some reason, this year just seems incredibly painful but we couldn’t put our finger on why.

Could it be because the normal high temperature in March is normally 55º, but rather than enjoying warmer days…we broke a record for the most consecutive days of a trace or more snowfall on March 10? (The new record is 13, by the way.) Or the fact that March 2023 tied for the fifth snowiest March on record with 9.1” of snow?

Oh! And that surprise 2.9” of snow we got early on March 30 was an unpleasant surprise, even if most of it was melted by the afternoon commute.

Sure, those are all contributing factors but we think we finally figured out why the winter that refuses to end seems just so painful! The National Weather Service in Boise tweeted that we could tie the record for the most consecutive days below 60º on Monday, April 3. The current record is 153 days…set in 1899! 124 years ago!

With the Boise area under a wind advisory through Tuesday, April 4 at 3 p.m. and a predicted high temperature of just 46º it looks like breaking that record is a sure thing. The National Weather Service’s forecast for Boise shows high temperatures under 60º thru Friday, April 7…so we may soar right past a new record to 158 days of temperatures below 60º.

Gross.

At press time, the National Weather Service predicts a high “near 60º” on Saturday and a high “near 68º” on Easter Sunday, so there’s a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. If the forecast holds, we might crack 70º on Monday!

Until then…enjoy a chance of snow showers in the forecast through Tuesday! Normally, Boise’s done with snow by March 24 but we know that’s not how it played out this year!

When Was Boise’s Latest Snowfall?

Many of us won’t soon forget the .5” of snow dumped on Boise during the morning commute on May 9, 2022. Last year’s May snow wasn’t the latest measurable snow that Boise’s seen. That record was set in 1922, when .1” of an inch fell on May 26.

While it wasn’t measurable, traces of snow in Boise have been reported in June four times since 1872. Most recently? June of 2008.

