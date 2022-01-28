The Two Craziest Things to Happen to Idaho Home Owners

Sure the Idaho real estate market is bonkers. For buyers, sellers and renters there is a lot going on to make things difficult. Even when you find, win and move into your home there can definitely be surprises that pop up over the years.

When my ex and I were shopping for our first home about a decade ago we saw everything from cracked foundations to a guy that was so mad that his home was being foreclosed on him that he went under the home to the crawl space and cut his sewer lines everything flushed under the home. He also dumped garbage and dogfood down to attract rats. It was nuts. The rest of the home was perfect. It was a very unpleasant surprise to come across while home shopping. We didn't buy that house, but what about people who do buy homes with unique surprises, good or bad?

There are two homes in Idaho that stand out to me as the wildest, craziest, and most unexpected things you would think would happen to a home and consequently to the home owners. If you have heard about Idaho home stories that can top these, please message me below.

First, there is a house in Ruxburg that was featured on Animal Planet because the walls were full of snakes. Seriously hundreds, possibly thousands of snakes completely infested in the walls.

"A woman named Amber owned the house at one point and told ABC News, "We could hear them and then our water tasted like how they smell. One day, we caught 43 snakes in total and that was it. The next morning I almost stepped on one in our house and I had enough, we can't do this anymore. It felt like we were living in Satan's lair."



Thought that was nuts? This one has nothing to do with animals but is pretty crazy all the same. About 4 years ago The Bush family in Idaho Falls woke up to a loud noise. They woke up took a quick look around and didn't notice anything amiss so went back to bed. The next morning they went out to the garage and were shocked to find a massive hole in the floor. Brittany Bush told East Idaho news, "I was holding onto the garage door and looked down and just started screaming. I'm like, 'Our whole garage is sunk down!'"

Things got even more interesting with this situation. What did the garage cave into? A hidden room underneath what WAS their garage floor. This secret room had not been entered in or had eyes laid on it in decades. A few old toys, hair curlers, a woman's handbag, and a letter on dust covered on shelves. According to the Daily Mail, "The letter was addressed to Melaleuca: The Wellness Company, an online wellness shopping club founded in 1985 by Frank Vandersloot."



Brittany continued "Our home was built in the '50s and it was built as a basement home, then someone came in the '70s and remodeled it and added the second story."

If you know of an Idaho home story that is more wild than these, please let me know about it. Otherwise keep checking out more amazing, unique and downright unbelievable Idaho houses below.

