Another Popular Food Recalled in Idaho, Utah and Washington State

Now that school’s back in session, you’re back to packing lunches to send out the door with your kids. Before you pack the crackers, there’s another recall you need to be aware of.

Whoever’s responsible for typing recalls for Trader Joe’s website has been busy this summer. Typically, when you hear that a food is being called it has to deal with undeclared allergens, spoilage or contamination with something like E. coli or Listeria. However, two previous Trader Joe’s recalls this summer were tied to the possible presence of foreign material in food.

In late July, the store recalled two varieties of cookies sold at their locations in Idaho because they may contain rocks.

A few days later, they recalled their “Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar” soup because it may have contained some very unexpected foreign matter…bugs.

Their latest recall is also tied to the presence of foreign material in food. There is an active recall for their Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds. According to the grocer’s website, the crackers may contain metal.

The crackers affected are SKU# 76156 and look like this:

The recall is only for boxes of crackers with Best If Used By dates of 3/1/24-3/5/24. Trader Joe’s locations have already removed and destroyed the affected product and urge you to take similar steps.

Since you spent money on these crackers, you may not be as willing as Trader Joe’s so they’re willing to issue you a full refund. If you have questions about the product or getting a refund, their customer service number is (626) 599-3817. There’s also an e-mail address set up.

Trader Joe’s owns two stores in Idaho both in the Treasure Valley (Boise and Meridian.) They also have four stores in Utah and 24 in Washington state. Two of those are just over the Idaho-Washington in Spokane.

