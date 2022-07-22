Embrace Your Inner Nerd at Giant Cosplay Meet-Up in Meridian This Weekend

You may not have been lucky enough to secure a badge for this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, but you can still get in touch with your inner nerd on Saturday! Even better? It won’t cost you a thing!

This weekend, you’ll see a ton of new movie and TV trailers hit the internet. That’s because many major studios will be unveiling their newest content at the most famous comic con in the world in San Diego. Badges are sold out. Even if you had been able to get them, it would’ve cost you over $300 to go all five days of the event.

Whether you’re there or not, this is an exciting time of year for people of all fandoms: Marvel fans that are still trying to figure out exactly what Phase 4 is working toward, Star Wars fans that were incredibly geeked out to see Hayden Christensen return as Darth Vader in the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series, people that can’t help but look away from darker or twistier shows like Prime Video’s The Boys or Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. Heck, even Game of Thrones fans gets in on the action this year! One of the trailers that came out this week gave fans a first look at House of Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel scheduled to begin in August.

If you’re passionate about any of those projects or similar genres, then you have a unique opportunity to nerd out about them this Saturday at Kleiner Park in Meridian. Gem State Comic Con is putting together its second annual Summer Cosplay Gathering this Saturday, July 23!

If you’re not familiar with the concept of cosplay, it’s simply the practice of dressing up as a character from a movie, book, series or video game…you know, sometime other than Halloween. Trying to picture what that looks like? Here are some photos from last year’s cosplay gathering! (If you were there you can scroll right through to get to the details about this year’s event!)

2022 Summer Cosplay Meet-Up Details

Dressing up is NOT a requirement to enjoy the cosplay meet-up. If you have a kiddo who loves superheroes, stormtroopers or fairytale characters, bring them to check it out! There is nothing cosplayers love more than giving kids the opportunity to “meet” their idols and pose for pictures.

They’ve invited cosplay groups like the 501st Legion (Star Wars bad guys doing good,) Rebel Legion (Star Wars good guys,) Treasure Valley Ghostbusters, Refuge LARP Boise, and Magic Valley Knights (many genres) to be part of the event. The day includes a cosplay photo booth, free face painting, a food truck and a costume contest for kids, pets, groups and adults.

This event is FREE and no ticket is required. The Summer Cosplay Gathering happens near the Kleiner Park amphitheater from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For the schedule of events click HERE!

