Look At the AMAZING Costumes You Missed at Boise’s Gem State Comic Con

It’s been a rocky few years for Comic-Con fans in Boise. Several different cons have come and gone, but the attendance at this year’s Gem State Comic-Con sent a crystal clear message. Boise LOVES fandom events and this one is here to stay!

Gem State Comic Con hosted its third annual convention at Expo Idaho on April 1-2, 2023 making it the longest-running mainstream comic con and pop culture event in Boise. In addition to tons of vendors and local cosplay groups, con-goers had the opportunity to meet with 9 celebrity guests.

Jessie Flower, the voice of Toph in Avatar: The Last Airbender, was so impressed by the turnout that she decided to stay an extra day. Daniel Logan, who played Young Boba Fett in Attack of the Clones and The Book of Boba Fett, got to take a real land speeder for a spin around Expo Idaho. And David Cheung, a stunt actor who you’ve seen in everything from Andor to Black Widow to Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got to do his first American convention here in Idaho! From what we’ve heard, each of the celebrity guests made the time with their fans extra special.

Gem State Comic Con has already announced the dates for next year’s event. The convention itself will be April 6-7, 2024 at Expo Idaho. Leading up to the convention, they plan to host more movie events for “Forever Pass” holders, the annual cosplay meet-up and contest at Kleiner Park and a new event at the Old Idaho Penitentiary. If there’s a celebrity guest, you’d like them to bring next year, they’re asking for suggestions on their Facebook page.

Of course, no comic-con would be complete without the cosplayers who go all out on their costumes. Here are some of the costumes you missed at the 2023 event!

Author’s Note: You’re going to see a lot of Captain Carter and Starlight pics, because that was me! We’re grateful to our Facebook friends who shared additional photos to make this album possible.

Look at the Amazing Costumes You Missed at Boise's 2023 Gem State Comic Con The third annual Gem State Comic Con took place at Expo Idaho April 1-2, 2023.

