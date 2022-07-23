Everything Marvel Announced At Comic-Con 2022

Marvel’s first visit to Comic-Con in three years was a very eventful one. At their big Hall H panel on Saturday night and throughout the four-day festival of all things nerdy, geeky, dweeby, comic-y, and book-y, they unveiled an ambitious batch of new projects for their theatrical slate along with some new projects they will release on streaming through Disney+.

The highlights include the official release date for Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie, which will now open in theaters on November 3, 2023.

They also announced a name change to the previously discussed WandaVision spinoff show about Agatha Harkness. The show is now titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The show, which was previously announced as Agatha House of Harkness, will premiere in the winter of 2023.

It was rumored for months but now it is official: Anthony Mackie will star in the fourth Captain America movie, which is officially titled Captain America: New World Order. The show premieres in theaters on May 3, 2024.

After teasing his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is back in his own Disney+ series called Daredevil: Born Again. That will premiere in the spring of 2024.

And Marvel confirmed that Phase Five of the MCU will end with a Thunderbolts movie, coming to theaters on July 26, 2024.

Marvel gave an update on their Fantastic Four movie, dating it for the fall of 2024 and revealing it was the first movie in Phase Six of the MCU.

And finally, Marvel revealed they were releasing two new Avengers movies — in the same year. In 2025, we’re going to get Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

They also gave this era of Marvel — Phases Four, Five, and Six — a name: The Multiverse Saga. Phases One, Two, and Three of the MCU were dubbed The Infinity Saga.

Four months before the film is set to debut in theaters, Marvel also finally debuted the first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — which also confirmed the long-standing rumor that actor Tenoch Huerta will play Namor the Sub-Mariner in the film.

Here’s what Marvel’s upcoming film and TV lineup looks like coming out of Comic-Con. The next MCU show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, premieres on Disney+ on August 17. The next MCU movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, premieres in theaters on November 11, 2022.

Marvel’s Upcoming Phase Four, Five, and Six Movie and TV Lineup Here’s every movie and show Marvel currently has scheduled for release in Phase Four, Five, and Six of their cinematic universe.

