Meet the 6 Celebrities Coming to Boise’s 208 Toys Fandom Faire

Everyone’s a fan of something. Superheroes. Star Wars. Anime. Comic Books. TV Shows. Movies. Video Games. Collectibles. This weekend, you we’re celebrating it all at Expo Idaho!

208 Toys is hosting its second annual Fandom Faire on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22. Last year’s show was such a hit that they’ve moved to a bigger venue - Expo Idaho!

What’s a Fandom Faire?

It’s exactly what it sounds like! It’s a celebration of all sorts of fandoms. The event floor is heavily vendor-based based so you’ll find everything Funko Pops and action figures to trading cards and card games to books and artwork to table games and video games.

It also features some elements that you would see at a typical comic con, including from several cosplay groups. The 501st Legion Sawtooth Mountain Squad (Star Wars bad guys doing good,) their good guy friends from the Rebel Legion: Takodana Base and Mandalorian Merchs: Mershurok Clan will be making an appearance and taking photos with fans.

Treasure Valley Studios and Akashic Moves Bellydance are teaming up for a performance of their Batman: Murder at Wayne Manor show on Saturday at 2 p.m. MJ and Shawn Dillow, aka the Geeked Out Ninjas Cosmakers, will have a table for cosplay repair. If you’re into nerdy things, chances are you’ve seen the incredible Kubo and the Two Strings/Beetle cosplay they’ve built.

If there’s a cosplay repair table, you can bet that 208 Toys Fandom Faire organizers want YOU to wear your favorite costume. While there’s no official costume contest, they’re bringing in Tim Boothby, the incredible photographer behind Red Zone Fandom photo booth, to snap photos. After the event, they’ll go through all of Red Zone’s photos and hand out prizes to some of the best costumes. Trust us when we say, you want Tim to take your picture. He does incredible work and you can download the digital copies for free.

What About Celebrity Guests?

Yup! You can plan on shaking hands and getting autographs from some pretty famous names. Here’s a look at who’s going to be there this year.

Hours:

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday: $10

Sunday: $10

2 Day Pass: $20 (gets you early access to vendor floor at 9 a.m.)

Kids 10-Under: FREE

Tickets also available at the door

