Oscar Mayer Is Looking For Idahoans Who Want to Drive the Wienermobile

A few years ago, we wrote about a hypothetical situation where your kid graduated from Boise State and was struggling to visualize what their next step in life looked like. They had a degree but didn’t know what they wanted to do with it. They were weighing the pros and cons of jumping right into the workforce or taking time to travel and discover who they really were as an adult.

That’s when we suggested they look into a job that provides them the best of both worlds…driving the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile! It’s an awesome opportunity that only a dozen of people land each year. We’ll be honest, when we shared that story we didn’t expect anyone from the area to actually get the gig but "Corndog" Clara and "Chad"der Cheese proved us wrong!

The two Boise State grads have been touring the country behind the wheel of the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile for the past six months and will be back in town this week to recruit next year’s hotdoggers on campus at their alma mater! Clara and Chad were the first BSU graduates to land the title of “Hotdogger” for Oscar Mayer.

Of course, any time one of the six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles stops in the Treasure Valley, the hotdoggers make arrangements to be in a location where the community can come take photos with the Wienermobile and get one of the mini Weenie Whistles, which has been a classic collector's item for more than 70 years. We’ll share their schedule at the end of this article!

What Does a Hotdogger Do?

We looked up the latest job posting for hotdoggers to find out. They act as brand ambassadors for the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Over the span of a year, hotdoggers take the American icon to radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, grocery retail and charity functions so that lifelong fans have a chance to get up close and personal with one of the most unique vehicles on the wrote. The job gives recent college grads a chance to build their resumes by managing their own traveling public relations firm, organizing promotions and other marketing tasks.

Their ideal candidate is a recent college graduate with a B.A. or B.S. They prefer that those degrees are in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing but all applicants with a degree have a shot at this very cool full-time job.

It offers a competitive salary, benefits and of course some great Oscar Mayer Wiener team apparel.

Where Can We See the Wienermobile in Boise?

Don’t fit the qualifications but want your photo with the iconic vehicle, Clara and Chad? We love a good photo-op, too! Here’s a look at where the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be after it wraps up its recruiting trip at BSU.

Where to See the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile In and Around Boise Two of this year's hotdoggers are Boise State grads and they're returning to their old stomping ground with the most iconic vehicle on the road!

