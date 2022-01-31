College Football Reacts To Latest Bryan Harsin News

Bryan Harsin's Auburn Tigers took a big hit today with the announcement that his newly hired offensive coordinator Austin Davis has resigned for personal reasons, reports multiple media outlets.

Davis was the quarterback's coach for the Seattle Seahawks. He was set to become an offensive coordinator for the first time. This year, Davis would not be calling the offensive plays as Harsin announced he would call the plays next season.

Bryan Harsin's Tour of Coaching Jobs A look at all of the stops on the coaching tour of Auburn Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin.

Davis wrote how much he appreciated Auburn and Harsin taking a chance on him in a release from Auburn. "I will forever be a fan of Auburn football, Coach Harsin, and the young men who comprise that locker room. I know great things are in store for this team."

Harsin has had a tough challenge in his first year at Auburn. He fired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo before the end of the season. His defensive coordinator Derek Mason left for a lateral move to the Big 12. Both Bobo and Mason had deep ties to the talent-rich SEC. Harsin appears to be betting on himself as he hired a former Boise State colleague to lead the defense next season.

Why Did He Quit?

Davis said it had nothing to do with the professional move to Auburn. "My decision to resign is 100 percent based on personal reasons. After more than a decade in the NFL with the daily grind as a player and coach I've realized how much I miss my family and my desire to spend more time with them. While I need to step away from coaching, I can't say enough about the first-class way I was welcomed into the Auburn family and the way this football program is run with a championship mindset and a focus on developing these young men into winners on and off the field."

Harsin now faces the challenge of hiring another offensive coordinator who has recruiting ties to the area. Florida coach Dan Mullen was fired for his lack of recruiting players to the University of Florida. Many fans wonder if Harsin will survive next season. You can read about that story here.

Boise State Football's Biggest Rivals A look at some of Boise State Football's biggest rivals over the years.