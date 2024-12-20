A 15-Year-Old’s Christmas Wish Brings Hope and Joy to Her Family

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Christmas Wish Miracle Marathon Day brought us together with one of our youngest elves of the year. Brooke's 15 and wrote us a letter explaining that her dad, who's in his early 40s, had a heart attack last year. While he survived, the road to recovery has been difficult and bumpy. Before that heart attack, he was the family's primary provider.

She tells us that since then, her mom has done everything she could to keep things together for the family. That became more difficult when she lost her full-time job back in September. Finding something new hasn't been really difficult and Brooke can see the tolls its taking on her mom. In her letter, she told us that Richelle is her hero and recognizes that her mom always puts her and her siblings first.

Brooke said that her siblings are too young to understand that the family is struggling, but at 15, she knows that her family needs some help. Her wish was to bring a little peace and joy to her mom, so that she could see her smile without worrying, even if it was just for one day. She wanted to show her parents how much she loves and appreciates them.

This was one of our favorite letters of the year and we shared it with our elves at the Nampa Post Office who jumped at the chance to put together that Christmas to remember for Richelle, her husband and the kids.

Click play to hear Brooke tell us about how strong her mom has been and how touched Richelle was by the post office paying it forward.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2024 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.