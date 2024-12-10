Christmas Wish Delivers Hope to Grieving Middleton Mom

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

Our elf for the seventh Christmas Wish of the year was so excited to bring a little extra hope to her friend who really, really needs it this year. Sylvan shared with us that her friend Joy's daughter, Adele, had been battling a brain tumor for six years. Sadly, it became too much her her little body to handle and she passed away at the age of eight this summer.

Joy's a single mom who's entire world revolves around her kids. She's absolutely heartbroken over the loss of her daughter. It's been tough to balance that grief with being present for her younger son, who's also missing his big sister.

Sylvan know that this Christmas is probably going to be the most difficult one for Joy's little family and asked us if we could deliver her sweet friend a Christmas Wish. We wrangled up the elves and sent them out in the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh to do exactly that.

Click play to hear Sylvan tell us about Joy and how overwhelmed Joy was to find our elves at her door.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2024 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.