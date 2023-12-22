Boise Widow Receives Heartwarming Christmas Wish Surprise

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

It's Miracle Marathon Day and our first Christmas Wish of the morning reunited us with a good friend. Leah listened to us all the time when she was working for the Idaho Tax Commission but recently retired, so we don't get to talk to her as often as we used to. She didn't forget about us though. Her good friend from church, Colleen, is having a year full of loss and she wanted to do something to remind her that even though she may be missing some special people from the holidays this year, she's anything but alone.

Colleen lost her husband earlier this year. Shortly after, her father passed away. She's trying to work through an incredible amount of grief during the toughest season of the year. When we heard Leah get choked up telling us how amazing of a friend Colleen was, we knew she was someone special. So we loaded up the Treasure Valley Subaru Delivery Sleigh and tried to catch her on her way home.

Click play to listen to hear Leah tell us about Colleen's year and how surprised she was to know she was coming home to a driveway full of elves.

