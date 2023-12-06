Incredible Local Mechanic Helps Gets Kuna Mom Back on the Road

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

For as long as you can remember, you've been squirreling away a little bit of money every month to build an emergency fund in case you run you find yourself in an expensive, emergency. Christina told us that her aunt, Renita, had been trying to save up enough money to get the brakes and rotors repaired on the car she was using to get to and from work and shuttle her son around.

Unfortunately, that plan came to a screeching halt when Renita started experiencing sudden stomach pain. After being misdiagnosed the first time, it turned out that Renita had gallstones and needed to have emergency surgery. She had to pivot and put the money she'd been saving for the car toward her medical bills.

She knows the car is unsafe, but has to rely on it to get to and from her doctor's appointments. Christina loves her aunt so much and knows that because she's unable to work right now, there's no money coming in to go toward car repairs. She got a hold of us to see if we could help!

We made a call to our friends at Long Arm Mechanics in Garden City and they were able to help us put together a life-changing surprise! Mike, Holly and the rest of our delivery elves piled into the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh to deliver the good news.

Click play to listen to Christina tell us about the rollercoaster of a year that her aunt is having and how stunned Renita was when she received her surprise.

Donate to Help Us Grant More Wishes

We want to grant as many wishes as possible in 2023 and we can't do it without your support! If you'd like to donate, there are two easy ways to do that!

Donate at PFCU | Pioneer Federal Credit Union is collecting donations at all of their Treasure Valley locations. To find the one closest to you click HERE.

Donate Online | Chances are you've already got a PayPal account set up for your holiday shopping. Use that same PayPal account or enter your payment information for a one-time donation HERE.

