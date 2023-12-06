Pediatric Oncology Nurse Fighting Her Own Cancer Battle Gets Christmas Surprise

LITE-FM's Christmas Wish is back, thanks to our friends at Pioneer Federal Credit Union.

We always love when someone who's been part of the LITE-FM family for a long time gets to earn their jingle bells by becoming a Christmas Wish Elf. Nikki's oldest daughter was the driving force behind uniting our station and Camp Rainbow Gold for St. Luke's FitOne. This time around, it was her youngest daughter who nudged her to reach out to us about Brandi.

Brandi's a mom of four who's been battling stomach cancer for almost three years. Through their kids being so close, Nikki found out that Brandi's treatments haven't really made much of a difference and that the cancer has metastasized. The doctors gave her two options, try one "last" protocol that would have some devastating side effects or choose a care path that would help manage her symptoms so that she could build memories with her kids.

Those were tough conversations to have with her kids, but together they decided to take the second path. Money's also tight because Brandi's not able to work, which is making her stir crazy. When she was feeling better, she was a pediatric oncology nurse at St. Luke's and she's so used to be the one cheering kids on through their own cancer journeys.

Nikki and Quinn wanted to lighten her load and knew this would be an important Christmas for the family to spend some time together. We knew it too, so we loaded up our delivery elves in the Treasure Valley Subaru delivery sleigh to deliver a big Christmas Wish surprise.

Click play below to hear Nikki tells how incredible Brandi's been to her patients, her family and Nikki's family and how surprised Brandi was when she found out it was Nikki and Quinn who put us up to the surprise!

