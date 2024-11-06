You Can Travel to These Fabulous Destinations from Boise for Under $150 in December

We say it every year. It’s like we blinked and the year flashed before our eyes. Now that the holidays are upon us, you realize how quickly we’re heading toward the end of 2024. Your office has a “use it or lose it” PTO policy and you’re looking at a pile of unused vacation days.

Maybe it’s the fact that it’s been below freezing several times during your drive to work. Or maybe it’s the fact that Daylight Savings Time has ended, so there are times where you’re starting your day before dawn and driving home in the dark. The fact that the sun is setting before 5:30 p.m. is the absolute worst!

Either way, you’re getting the itch to sit down in front of a calendar to see if it's possible to get away from the routine of your workday and enjoy somewhere that’s anywhere beside Boise. You also want to make sure that you’re not spending so much on your flights that you can’t do all the things you want to do at your destination.

That’s where we come in to help! After doing a little research we found four trips that you can take in December where your airfare will be under $150. The only drawback? All of the flights happen to be on Spirit, which some people mock as the “school bus of the skies.”

When we were traveling this summer, we rolled the dice on a Spirit flight from Pittsburgh to LaGuardia and had a pretty great experience. Sure, the plane was a little older and we didn’t get showered with some of the extras that pricier airlines offer…but our objective was to get from Point A to Point B and Spirit took good care of us. Don’t rule them out.

So where can you be off for $150 or less? Here’s what we dug up.

Phoenix - $123

Spirit has an option to leave Boise on December 5, with a December 9 return flight for $123. Considering their average high in Phoenix is 67º in December and it doesn’t usually get below 44º at night? That price seems right!

Burbank - $119

Thinking Disney? You know you’re going to spend a boat load at the park (yes, even if you’re a Disney adult) so don’t spend more than you have to on airfare. There’s a Spirit flight that leaves Boise on December 5 and returns December 9 for $119.

San Diego - $98

If there’s one thing we love about San Diego, it’s that the weather there is pretty comfortable year round. Their average high in December is 66º. Sometimes it’ll get up into the 70ºs. It rarely dips below 59º during the day. Spirit can get you there on December 10 and fly you back to Boise on December 14 for $98.

Las Vegas - $41

Maybe your best friend lives in Vegas and is going through a crappy divorce. There’s nothing more you’d love to do than go cheer them up (and not have to pay for lodging, because you’re staying with them…duh.) For $41, why not go be that person to snap them out of that funk?! The good news? You won’t miss the Mountain West Championship game, which is planned for December 6. If Boise State wins out, it’ll probably be at Albertsons Stadium. Your flight leaves Boise for Vegas the next day, December 7. Just don’t mock the UNLV fans while you’re in Sin City. We’ll see you back here on December 11.

