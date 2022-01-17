Sisters Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears have been embroiled in a public feud in recent weeks, but the two once had nothing but warm, sisterly love for each other.

We can't help but feel a little heartbroken about this throwback interview "overprotective" big sis Britney gave about her little sis back in the early 2000s.

In the interview, which appears to be from around 2002, the "Toxic" pop star reflects on her relationships with her younger sister, who at the time had just begun carving out a name for herself as an actor. (Just a few years later, Jamie Lynn would land a breakout role in the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101.)

In the clip, Britney refers to Jamie Lynn as "so different" from herself and adds that the younger Spears was made for a career in show business.

"Her personality... She is Miss Diva," Britney says. "She is so full of herself. It's so cute."

The Princess of Pop drives the point home by joking that she may one day go to her sister for advice on how to handle life in the public eye.

"I think she'll probably be able to handle the whole thing honestly better than me," Brit shares. "I was kind of brought into it. She's kind of grown up with it. She's [been] surrounded by the whole business since she's been a really young girl."

Regardless of how well Jamie Lynn was handling the spotlight at the time, Britney added that she'll always have her baby sister's back.

"I love my little sister and I am overprotective with her," Britney admits.

Check out the old interview below, which is a throwback to easier days for the Spears sisters, below:

Britney's comments about her sister are steeped in deeper meaning now.

The pair have made several public comments about one another since Britney was freed from her conservatorship in late 2021, a situation Britney has claimed Jamie Lynn did nothing to help her navigate.

Some of the back and forth has been subtle. However, they became more pointed once Jamie Lynn overtly discussed her sister in a series of interviews promoting her upcoming memoir.

Britney went in on Twitter as several of Jamie Lynn's allegations were picked up by the media.

“Jamie Lynn… congrats babe. You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW," she wrote.

Although they exchanged several barbs, Britney seemingly offered an olive branch on Twitter over the weekend.

"I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me," Britney said in a heartfelt statement. "Just know I love you and I think you know that already more than anything."

Read Britney's full statement below:

Hopefully the sisters are able to find peace in their relationship. In the meantime, interviews like the one above drive home how different things have become for the Spears family in recent years.