I thought for a quick second this was a baseball glove drive until I read further What a great combination of contributors like the organization for the Boise Hawks Baseball Team.

The Hawks just began their Fifth annual Glove Drive for the Salvation Army to assist in keeping the Treasure Valley warm this Winter. This is one of those charity events that actually give back to everyone that donates including tickets to see the Hawks.

Temperatures below freezing during winter months creates havoc on the community. This week you can help donate and receive. The Boise Hawks will be taking donations for winter gloves at the Hawks Front Office, located at Memorial Stadium (5600 N. Glenwood Street). Donations will be taken through February 1, 2019, Monday through Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Fan Score for Helping

Your donations come with a bonus for fans. The Boise Hawks front office will be gifting fans with free tickets to opening night this Summer June 17, 2019, against Everett.

Boise Hawks "Give Your Gloves" Fifth Annual Glove Drive

Donate a pair of winter gloves for people in need

Receive one ticket for opening night this Summer

Donations at Hawks Box Office

5600 N. Glenwood Street