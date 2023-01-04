11 Tremendous Concerts Boise is Excited to See in 2023

After nearly 100 BIG concerts came to Boise area concert venues like ExtraMile Arena, Ford Idaho Center, Knitting Factory and Revolution Concert House in 2022, it's safe to say that live music is BACK!

A good chunk of those concerts were shows that were rescheduled from their original 2020 or 2021 dates, so we think it's too soon to say that we could see that many shows coming to our area this year but we already have a number of reasons to be excited about the 2023 concert calendar.

Live music at Albertsons Stadium is back for the first time since Garth Brooks rocked The Blue in 2019. Country superstar Luke Combs is heading out on a world that and he's bringing that show to Boise State. Tickets for the May concert sold out quickly. Re-sale tickets through Ticketmaster will cost you anywhere from $95-$2,504 depending where you want to sit.

The fact that a show of this size sold out in Boise really opens up the possibility of the biggest names in music considering Albertsons Stadium on their next stadium tours.

The concert calendar for 2023 is still growing, but there are a handful of shows headlined by big names in pop, rock, country and hip-hop to look forward to. You know this list will just get bigger and better as events like the Boise Music Festival, Outlaw Field Concert Series, Canyon County Fair, Albertsons Boise Open and Western Idaho Fair announce their headliners later in the year!

